LAURA INGRAHAM: The global snobs are against Donald Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham rails against former President Trump's detractors, including the "super rich," "global elites" and "never-Trump hatchet men," on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They say that the type of friends we have speaks volumes about our character, but for former President Trump, the type of enemies he has is perhaps even more telling about the kind of leader he is.

We already know about the elites here at home who are doing everything in their power to defeat Trump. There's billionaire Alex Soros who met with Tim Walz yesterday. He appeared to be in his favorite genuflect position. Then there's billionaire Mark Cuban, who it seems is incapable of measured thought about Trump's enduring popularity, and of course, let's not forget Oprah, who rescued — sorry — hosted a TV event for Kamala Harris last week…

Let's not skip over the outside groups funded by the super rich that are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on anti-Trump ads and lawsuits. Huge donor money also flows to smear groups staffed by never-Trump hatchet men, but Trump doesn't just have to beat all of them and their money. He's also up against the global elites who love having a weak U.S. president in place who puts foreign interests before America's. That's why they love Biden.