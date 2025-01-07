LAURA INGRAHAM: Finally we have a president focused on putting the American people first

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says no one will take advantage of the United States under President Trump in her opening monologue Tuesday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Finally, we have a president who is focused on putting the American people first, not the global climate control freaks who have dominated us under Biden.

But on every issue today, issue after issue, he [President-elect Donald Trump] was clear: Other countries aren't going to dictate our policies and just because a policy has been in place for decades doesn't mean he won't be open to changing that policy, even when our allies are concerned. When Trump is president, no one, not even our friends, are going to take advantage of us

