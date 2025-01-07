Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Finally we have a president focused on putting the American people first

Trump won't let anyone take advantage of the US, Laura Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says no one will take advantage of the United States under President Trump in her opening monologue Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Finally, we have a president who is focused on putting the American people first, not the global climate control freaks who have dominated us under Biden.

GREGG JARRETT: NY JUDGE DESPERATE TO BRAND TRUMP ‘CONVICTED FELON’ BEFORE INAUGURATION 

 But on every issue today, issue after issue, he [President-elect Donald Trump] was clear: Other countries aren't going to dictate our policies and just because a policy has been in place for decades doesn't mean he won't be open to changing that policy, even when our allies are concerned. When Trump is president, no one, not even our friends, are going to take advantage of us  

... 

It's refreshing to hear a president standing up for America's interests again, taking a pragmatic approach to protecting the American economy. 

