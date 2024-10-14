LAURA INGRAHAM: Enough Americans still believe the best is yet to come

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why the 2024 election is such a critical time in history on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Historians are going to judge this campaign , I think, 100 years from now as an inflection point in American history. If Trump is reelected, this will be seen as a time when Americans took their country back again from the incompetent, bloated, corrupt forces that have run us into the ground for decades, and that they returned it and turned us to a period when we still believed we were a noble nation with an amazing history (not perfect, but still amazing), and that we can still do great things.

CBS '60 MINUTES' AIRS TWO DIFFERENT ANSWERS FROM VP HARRIS TO THE SAME QUESTION

Musk believes that with his whole heart. Trump and Vance obviously believe that, which is why they're running, but the question is, do enough voters believe it? Or have they gotten so beaten down and so beaten up and so intimidated that they've given up? I don't think so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From the national pride and amazement about SpaceX and the enthusiasm and the patriotism and love that you're seeing in all these Trump rallies, including in California over the weekend, I'm betting that enough Americans still believe the best is yet to come.