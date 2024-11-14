LAURA INGRAHAM: The effort to discredit the RFK, Jr. nomination has been underway since he endorsed Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham picks apart efforts to discredit President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We knew it was coming. Speaking of new picks, Trump picks RFK, Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

This only adds to the number of heads blowing off the shoulders of official Washington tonight. Now, the effort to discredit the RFK, Jr. nomination has been underway ever since he endorsed Trump back in August.

A Vox headline: "Trump Really Could Empower RFK, Jr to Wreck Public Health." From The New Republic, "Trump officially Gives RFK, Jr a Chance to Destroy the Country's Health." My personal favorite from the Arizona Public Health Association: "Why RFK as HHS Secretary Could Mean the End of Evidence-based Public Health Policy." Evidence-based health? How about this evidence? A record number of Americans are suffering from chronic illnesses. One-in-six adults now has diabetes.

By 2050, given current trends, about 61% of adults are predicted to develop cardiovascular disease. So, RFK understands this is a ticking time bomb for our families, for our hospitals, our doctors, our nurses, our local, state and federal budgets. All of this is happening, by the way, as we're spending more on health care than ever before.