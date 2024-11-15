LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are starting to 'grapple' with what we predicted years ago

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats finger-pointing at each other and recalls predicting their fatal flaws years ago on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats can barely keep up with the fastballs thrown by the Trump transition team.

The president-elect continues to fill out his Cabinet. He's opted for nominees that he believes can be trusted to carry out the MAGA agenda, which, of course, terrifies the keepers of the status quo. So, ricocheting across social media were photos and videos of Trump and all his friends partying the night away…

Now, watching this just must be salt in the wounds of Democrats. They're still reeling over Republicans' trifecta win. When not trashing Trump's picks… they're busy finger-pointing at each other.

The influential left-of-center website Slate published a piece today. The title is, "Democrats, You Have To Do Better Than This": "There has been basically zero accountability," they write. "No real reckoning from the Democratic National Committee on how it managed to spend $1 billion on the only Democratic presidential popular vote loss in 20 years. No apologies from Chuck Schumer… No introspective messaging about losing not just the presidency, but the Senate and the House."

Meanwhile, Democrat members are growing increasingly irritated by Nancy Pelosi after she blamed Biden for the party losses.

Nevertheless, as Trump's win has really begun to sink in, some Democrats are finally beginning — and I say beginning — to grapple with what "The Angle" told you years ago: that frankly, the Democrat Party is just out-of-touch with the middle class; they focus way too much on abortion; they went way too far woke; and, of course, they said Joe Biden was weak and waited too long to step aside.