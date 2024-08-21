LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats sometimes sound like a 'bunch of mean girls in the cafeteria'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats’ talking points, from "vibes" to "girl bosses," on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Here at the DNC , Democrats are talking about some of their favorite topics. You know — how much they hate Trump; how much they love abortion, which is what they're doing right now; how much they hate Vance; how much they love girl bosses; and how much they love vibes and memes. They sometimes sound like a bunch of mean girls in the cafeteria.

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN'T ON 'PATH TO VICTORY,' DENIES SHE PRESSED HIM TO LEAVE RACE

...

If Harris wins this election, a year from now, the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Pritzkers, the Pelosis — they're all going to be hanging out at their various vacation homes, and most Americans will be looking at a weaker economy and lowering their expectations.

So, that's all a pretty high price to pay so that a bunch of rich people, who despise Trump, can get their revenge.