LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats sometimes sound like a 'bunch of mean girls in the cafeteria'

Laura says the big Democratic leaders are just 'rich people' who 'despise Trump'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Laura: Democrats gave up on boosting our prosperity Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' altered policy on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

LAURA INGRAHAM: Here at the DNC, Democrats are talking about some of their favorite topics. You know — how much they hate Trump; how much they love abortion, which is what they're doing right now; how much they hate Vance; how much they love girl bosses; and how much they love vibes and memes. They sometimes sound like a bunch of mean girls in the cafeteria. 

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN'T ON 'PATH TO VICTORY,' DENIES SHE PRESSED HIM TO LEAVE RACE 

... 

If Harris wins this election, a year from now, the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Pritzkers, the Pelosis — they're all going to be hanging out at their various vacation homes, and most Americans will be looking at a weaker economy and lowering their expectations.  

So, that's all a pretty high price to pay so that a bunch of rich people, who despise Trump, can get their revenge. 

