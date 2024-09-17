LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats and never-Trump Republicans have 'hatred and revenge' in common

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' and never-Trump Republicans' "hatred and revenge" directed at former President Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Since Kamala Harris likes Venn diagrams, let's use one to answer the following question: "What motivating factors do Democrats and never-Trump Republicans have in common?"

The answer: Hatred and revenge.

Now consider the dark Brandon routine Hillary Clinton showed us last night less than 48 hours after another would-be assassin tried to take out Donald Trump. First, Mrs. Clinton blamed the press for not being mean enough to Trump.

NY TIMES REPORTER WHO ONCE INTERVIEWED MAN BEHIND TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WAS NOT THAT SURPRISED

HILLARY CLINTON: The press is still not able to cover Trump the way that they should. They careen from one outrage to the next. | Even though it threatens the physical safety of so many people. | I don't understand why it's so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is.

