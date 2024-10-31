LAURA INGRAHAM: All Democrats can do is 'hope to scare enough women' into voting for Kamala Harris

Fox News host Laura Ingraham decries Democrats and their surrogates' "fear-mongering" targeted at female voters and billionaire Kamala Harris supporter Mark Cuban's comments about women who back former President Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats and their media boosters are so flummoxed by Trump's staying power that they keep falling back on the F word. Even his wanting to protect women now is a threat…

Of course, most of these people don't believe that Trump is a threat to women, just like they don't believe that he's a fascist or Hitler — they're just out of ideas, and actually, they're just out of gas.

All they can do is hope to scare enough women to push Kamala and her terrible record over 270 electoral votes, and look, they have a lot of money. They may succeed.

TRUMP USES BIDEN COMMENTS AS RALLYING CRY, HARRIS CONTINUES TO DISTANCE FROM ‘GARBAGE’ CONTROVERSY

But you're supposed to take solace in stories like this: Right now, more women, Democrats say — and it looks like this is the case — than men are voting early, 55–45, but that also includes GOP women voters as well. So we'll see how things end up on Tuesday, but the trends now are obviously positive in favor of Trump…

Remember, Kamala signed off on a strategy to go light on policy and heavy on fear and smear during this campaign. And in the end, they went all-in on January 6 and fascism with a touch of, "You're garbage," courtesy of Biden. She repeatedly lies about the abortion issue to frighten women, and of course, the press isn't going to fact-check her.

But Trump — he answered her by smiling at the McDonald's drive-thru, by having fun taking reporters' questions in a garbage truck and by forging on, undaunted. So confident that he's keeping states like New Mexico and Virginia in play.

But remember, Kamala and her surrogates don't think women voters need to hear solutions on inflation or the border — only abortion fear-mongering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, which candidate insults and patronizes women again?