LAURA: Biden and Newsom should be ashamed of themselves

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on how officials are responding to the California wildfires on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The people of California are going to need billions in aid to recover from this, but we're sending $500 million to Ukraine. We shipped our excess equipment, firefighting equipment, to Ukraine. This is insanity. Biden should be ashamed of himself.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

Newsom should be ashamed of himself. DEI, illegal immigrants, that is a priority for California . Sanctuary cities, spending billions on those, that's a priority for California. Obviously, environmental concerns, the climate fanatics.

