Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA: Biden and Newsom should be ashamed of themselves

California will need billions in aid, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The scope of this loss in California is unfathomable Video

Laura: The scope of this loss in California is unfathomable

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to firefighters battling flames in California on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on how officials are responding to the California wildfires on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The people of California are going to need billions in aid to recover from this, but we're sending $500 million to Ukraine. We shipped our excess equipment, firefighting equipment, to Ukraine. This is insanity. Biden should be ashamed of himself.  

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES 

Newsom should be ashamed of himself. DEI, illegal immigrants, that is a priority for California. Sanctuary cities, spending billions on those, that's a priority for California. Obviously, environmental concerns, the climate fanatics.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

That's a priority for California, but the people of California who need water when their homes are burning, when their livestock are threatened, when their businesses are at risk of burning to the ground, apparently, they're out of luck. So, yes, they should be ashamed of themselves. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Related Topics