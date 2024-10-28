Laura: Americans must choose between joining the hopeful movement or supporting the cynics

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Trump’s visit to Madison Square Garden on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The packed show at Madison Square Garden – well, I was there, and the message was hopeful, optimistic and ‘Reaganesque’. Thousands and thousands waited in line for 12 hours to get in. The crowd was patriotic. It was happy, diverse, young, old, with Independents, Republicans, of course, different races and ethnicities. They shared a faith that Donald Trump can deliver on bringing a new golden age to the country they all love.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new golden age. Yes, we need that in America. Now, I've been covering these types of rallies since 2015, and the coalition has grown.

…

MARK CUBAN BLAMES SOCIAL MEDIA ALGORITHMS FOR TRUMP'S 'GANGSTA' APPEAL TO YOUNG MEN