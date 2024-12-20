Kasparian of 'Young Turks' explodes at possibility of Harris becoming California governor: 'I'm gonna move!'

Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" erupted at her co-host when he suggested Vice President Kamala Harris could be the future governor of California, whether one likes it or not.

As some liberals continue to grieve over President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Harris, others are debating the vice president's political future. DNC fundraiser Lindy Li mocked "delusions" of Harris "running for governor of California, possibly in 2026," but others have speculated it just might be possible.

"I think Kamala Harris would probably win in a cakewalk for governor," "The Young Turks" co-host Cenk Uygur argued Thursday.

HARRIS PAID OPRAH $1 MILLION IN FAILED BID TO HELP CAMPAIGN: REPORT

"No! No!" Kasparian shouted at her co-host. "What are you doing? What are you doing?"

"I’m telling you the reality, whether you like it or not," Uygur responded. "Democratic voters in California love to obey."

"I’m gonna move, Cenk! I’m gonna quit my job," Kasparian said. "I’m gonna quit my job, and I’m gonna move."

"I’m not saying I'm in favor of it," Uygur replied. "I’m telling you what’s, like, if they, the Democratic Party, said, ‘We anoint Kamala Harris,’ a giant percentage of Democrats in California would go, ‘Yes! We obey. We will take the loyalty oath. It doesn’t matter how bad she is!’"

ADAM SCHIFF SAYS ‘ENTIRE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’ BEARS THE BLAME FOR HARRIS LOSS: ‘MYSELF INCLUDED’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This state cannot survive another incompetent Democrat leading it," Kasparian said. "No, we just can't."

"So, like, people are egging her on, OK? Apparently she’s, like, in a wait-and-see mode," Kasparian said.

Kasparian then looked into the camera, as if she were talking directly to Harris.

"How about you wait and see, like, your way out of public life? And go do what you’re supposed to do. Go work in the private sector. Go do the lobbying thing — whatever it is. But don’t run as governor of California. Do not!"