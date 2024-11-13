Judge blocks Louisiana mandate to display Ten Commandments in schools

A federal judge is blocking the Louisiana law that requires schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom, arguing the law has an "overly religious" purpose.

U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles struck down the state’s mandate on Tuesday after opponents to the law argued it went against the First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

The mandate, which originally came out earlier this year, caused controversy nationwide, with some arguing it was a step in the right direction and others arguing it was an infringement on students’ rights.

TEN COMMANDMENTS ARE IMPORTANT FOR CHILDREN TO LEARN FROM, NOT JUST SEE

""I didn't know that living the Ten Commandments is a bad way to live life," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry previously told Fox News. "I didn't know that it was so vile to obey the Ten Commandments. I think that speaks volumes about how eroded this country has become. I mean, look, this country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and every time we steer away from that, we have problems in our nation. I mean, right now, schools... basically treat kids like critters and yet the Ten Commandments is something bad to put in schools? It's just amazing, it really is."

The state is set to appeal the judge’s ruling on the basis that it does not conflict with Supreme Court precedent.

President-elect Trump has voiced his support for displaying the biblical text in schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???," Trump asked in a Truth Social post, earlier this year.

He added, "THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024."

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will review the litigation.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.