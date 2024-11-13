Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Judge blocks Louisiana mandate to display Ten Commandments in schools

Trump supports Ten Commandments in the classroom

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Jeff Landry: Most of our laws are founded on the 10 Commandments Video

Gov. Jeff Landry: Most of our laws are founded on the 10 Commandments

Gov. Jeff Landry, R-La., opens up about the state mandating the Ten Commandments being displayed in class on 'America Reports.'

A federal judge is blocking the Louisiana law that requires schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom, arguing the law has an "overly religious" purpose.  

U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles struck down the state’s mandate on Tuesday after opponents to the law argued it went against the First Amendment right to freedom of religion.  

The mandate, which originally came out earlier this year, caused controversy nationwide, with some arguing it was a step in the right direction and others arguing it was an infringement on students’ rights.  

TEN COMMANDMENTS ARE IMPORTANT FOR CHILDREN TO LEARN FROM, NOT JUST SEE 

391223 03: A 42-year-old Ten Commandments sculpture is on display in front of city hall June 27, 2001 in Grand Junction, CO. The sculpture became a target of controversy betweem the ACLU and the Christian Coalition''s American Center for Law and Justice when the ACLU began a legal offensive aimed at removing displays of the Ten Commandments from city halls and other civic buildings throughout the United States. (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)

A 42-year-old Ten Commandments sculpture is on display in front of city hall June 27, 2001 in Grand Junction, CO. (Michael Smith/Getty Images)

""I didn't know that living the Ten Commandments is a bad way to live life," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry previously told Fox News. "I didn't know that it was so vile to obey the Ten Commandments. I think that speaks volumes about how eroded this country has become. I mean, look, this country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and every time we steer away from that, we have problems in our nation. I mean, right now, schools... basically treat kids like critters and yet the Ten Commandments is something bad to put in schools? It's just amazing, it really is."  

The state is set to appeal the judge’s ruling on the basis that it does not conflict with Supreme Court precedent. 

President-elect Trump has voiced his support for displaying the biblical text in schools. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week leading up to the Nov. 5th election. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump previously voiced his support for displaying the religious text in schools. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???," Trump asked in a Truth Social post, earlier this year.  

He added, "THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024." 

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will review the litigation.  

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.