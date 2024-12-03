Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Jon Stewart takes aim at Biden for lying about Hunter pardon: 'Now look at the dance Democrats have to do'

President Biden announced he would be pardoning his son, Hunter, on Sunday

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Jon Stewart calls out Biden after Hunter pardon: 'Look at the dance' Democrats have to do Video

Jon Stewart calls out Biden after Hunter pardon: 'Look at the dance' Democrats have to do

Comedian Jon Stewart called out President Biden on Monday in a segment on the Daily Show about Hunter Biden's pardon.

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart mocked President Biden on Monday over his decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, despite saying repeatedly that he wouldn't pardon him.

"Hypocrisy isn’t illegal. Nor is it particularly unusual in politics," Stewart said. "The problem is the rest of the Democrats made Biden’s pledge to not pardon Hunter the foundation of their defense of America, this great experiment."

Stewart showed clips of several Democrats and members of the media touting the president's respect for the rule of law after Hunter Biden was indicted and found guilty, as the president said he had no intentions of pardoning his son.

"Now, look at the dance Democrats have to do," Stewart said. The comedian aired a clip of MSNBC host and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki applauding the president's character in June after he said he wouldn't pardon Hunter.

LAWMAKERS HARSHLY CRITICIZE BIDEN’S DECISION TO PARDON HUNTER: ‘LIAR’

Jon Stewart

Comedian Jon Stewart took aim at President Biden for lying about pardoning his son. (Screenshot/TheDailyShow)

"Because the justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he vowed to protect," Psaki said at the time. "If that doesn’t tell you who Joe Biden is, I don’t really know what does." 

Stewart also played several clips of Democrats defending the pardon after it happened. 

Following those clips, he responded, "Yes! Yes, yes, yes to everything that you guys were saying — if you hadn’t made Hunter Biden not receiving a pardon the Mason-Dixon line of morality between Democrats and Republicans. There’s a big gap between ‘The law is the only thing that separates us from the animals’ and ‘The monkey threw s--t at me first! I had no choice!’"

Stewart continued, "This is what Biden’s decision has done. Look at how confident and eloquent our Democratic representatives were back when they thought they had the moral high ground on this issue."

He then showed a clip of Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin saying, "I’ve not heard a single Democrat anywhere in the country cry fraud, cry fixed, cry rigged, cry kangaroo court. You don’t hear a single peep out of any Democrats saying that. Why? We believe in the rule of law."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 03, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Stewart argued that Democrats keep getting caught "creating a purity test for a system that they can’t seem to pass themselves," citing other examples, such as Biden's fist bump with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, as well as his classified documents scandal.

"Rules, loopholes, and norms: The distance between the systems Democrats say they are revering and the one that they’re using when they need to is why people think it’s rigged," Stewart said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Use the rules. Use the loopholes. F--- the norms. But also use it to help people, not just those people who are related to you. All of us are somebody’s son or somebody’s daughter, and we all need that break, too," he added.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.