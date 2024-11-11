JESSE WATTERS: Trump is off to a hot start

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a look at who President-elect is hiring to staff his incoming administration on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump promised to hire better people this time around, and he's off to a hot start. Ladies and gentlemen, American heart-throb Stephen Miller is getting a promotion. This time he'll be deputy chief of staff for policy. That means he'll have a lot already over the mission.

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has been tapped to lead the EPA. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be U.N. ambassador. Florida Congressman Mike Waltz has been selected to be Trump's national security adviser. He's a former Green Beret who's come on this show demanding answers about Butler. Kamala is no longer border czar. Former Ice director Tom Homan has been put in charge of mass deportations. And Tom is not messing around.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump is also declaring who will not be joining his administration. Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo. Remember during the 2016 transition, the RNC was in charge. Trump didn't know Washington and the FBI was setting booby traps. This time, he knows the terrain, has executive orders already drafted, faces little to no resistance and is ready to hit the ground running. His new chief of staff says this – the window to revolutionize the government is more like two years rather than four. And while Trump takes over the government, Democrats are trying to figure out what to do with Kamala.