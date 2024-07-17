JESSE WATTERS: Secret Service Director Cheatle sounds like an evasive politician

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the terrifying assassination attempt on former President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Cheatle doesn't even sound like a Secret Service director. She sounds like an evasive politician. Today there was a closed door briefing to Congress and they said the assassin's search history showed searches for Trump rally dates and the dates of the DNC.

This is kind of like how he's a registered Republican who donated to Democrats. Weird, right? We also learned that two Secret Service agents posted on the rooftop behind Trump, that famous photo, weren't the ones who unloaded the kill shot . It was another sniper who ended Crook's life, but they won't tell us where he shot from.

It's so bizarre and now we're getting leaks from the intelligence community that the Iranians have a fatwa on 45 and "there may be more attempts on Trump's life in the coming weeks." This is completely unacceptable.