JESSE WATTERS: Los Angeles County is 'apocalyptic'

JESSE WATTERS: Apocalyptic. This is Los Angeles County. Entire neighborhoods are burning. Over 10,000 acres in Pacific Palisades alone. And the smoke everyone's breathing is being described as a toxic soup. Five people already dead. They were burned alive. Hundreds of homes have been scorched.

‘DRAMATIC AND APOCALYPTIC’: LA FIRE CAPTAIN DETAILS OBSTACLES ALLOWING WILDFIRES TO RAVAGE THE CITY

This is the most destructive fire in L.A. County history, and it's still raging. 0% of the fires have been contained. 0%.

Winds are whipping up to 100 miles an hour. Breathing more and more life into the inferno. And over 1400 firefighters are battling the blaze on the front lines. And they haven't slept. One says, 'I'm living proof that you can stay up for 96 hours.' But they're outmanned and out-equipped.

The chief says she doesn't have enough firefighters. Just months ago, LA mayor, Karen Bass cut funding from the fire department by around $20 million. And before that, the L.A. Fire Department sent their extra equipment to Ukraine. They probably could use some of that equipment now. And this is even worse. The fire hydrants are dry.

Why isn't there any water coming out of the fire hydrants? Los Angeles has had two years of record rainfall and hasn't rained this much, year to year, since the 1800s. Well, guess what?

All the rain just washes into the ocean. A decade ago, California voted to spend billions on water storage and reservoirs. Today, Governor Newsom hasn't finished building a single one.

They've done nothing to store water in a decade. Trump was just in California this fall and told Gavin he needed to get it together.