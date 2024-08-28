JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is trying to fake her way into another movie and they're producing it for her

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Vice President Kamala Harris is running her 2024 campaign "like a movie" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP THREATENS TO QUIT KAMALA DEBATE AFTER RFK BACKS HIM, DENOUNCES MEDIA

JESSE WATTERS: Acting is all about honesty. If you can fake that, you've got it made. Those were the words of legendary actor George Burns. Politicians are actors. You come off as fake,and you don't get a sequel. Kamala Harris is trying to fake her way into another movie, and they're producing it for her.

The media is trying to produce a Kamala Harris Cinderella story and pretending no one notices the soundtrack, costumes and props.

The script's already stale. The jump for joy could be heading back to Earth. The Wall Street Journal says "many inside the Harris camp believe they can ride the magic carpet of left-leaning media bias."

But Cinderella stories get stale fast in our social media-driven, short-attention span world. And when they do, the media looks quickly for the counter-narrative. The worm always turns, and when it does, no reporter wants to be left behind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reporters are worrying because the DNC didn't move the needle. Morning Consult: Harris gets no boost from Democratic convention; YouGov poll: No bounce for Harris. Street vendors in New York City say they can't sell Kamala hats.