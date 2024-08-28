Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is trying to fake her way into another movie and they're producing it for her

Watters accuses the media of trying to produce a 'Kamala Harris Cinderella story'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: 'The media is trying to produce a Kamala Harris Cinderella story'

Jesse Watters: 'The media is trying to produce a Kamala Harris Cinderella story'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Vice President Kamala Harris is running her 2024 campaign like a ‘movie’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Vice President Kamala Harris is running her 2024 campaign "like a movie" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP THREATENS TO QUIT KAMALA DEBATE AFTER RFK BACKS HIM, DENOUNCES MEDIA

JESSE WATTERS: Acting is all about honesty. If you can fake that, you've got it made. Those were the words of legendary actor George Burns. Politicians are actors. You come off as fake,and you don't get a sequel. Kamala Harris is trying to fake her way into another movie, and they're producing it for her.

The media is trying to produce a Kamala Harris Cinderella story and pretending no one notices the soundtrack, costumes and props.

The script's already stale. The jump for joy could be heading back to Earth. The Wall Street Journal says "many inside the Harris camp believe they can ride the magic carpet of left-leaning media bias."

WAYNE, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 08: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan. Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate Tim Walz are campaigning across the country this week. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

But Cinderella stories get stale fast in our social media-driven, short-attention span world. And when they do, the media looks quickly for the counter-narrative. The worm always turns, and when it does, no reporter wants to be left behind. 

Reporters are worrying because the DNC didn't move the needle. Morning Consult: Harris gets no boost from Democratic convention; YouGov poll: No bounce for Harris. Street vendors in New York City say they can't sell Kamala hats. 

