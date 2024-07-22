JESSE WATTERS: If Kamala Harris can't beat Trump, why did they whack Biden?

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Vice President Kamala Harris is receiving support from many Democrats after President Biden's exit from the 2024 race on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrat machine is backing Kamala. Pelosi endorsed her. Donors are forking over millions, and half of Biden's delegates already said they're behind her. She invaded the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington and got her hands on Joe's war chest. And now we know Biden's alive. He called in and said he now works for Kamala.

Biden didn't even campaign for himself. Now he's going to campaign for Kamala. And does Kamala really want to be on stage with Joe Biden? Well, let's hear from "Mamala" herself.

Kamala might love Joe, but she doesn't love what he left her. Kamala went from "here's what we did" to "here's what he did."

She went from "we" to "he" fast. Biden might have brain fog, but we don't. We're not going to forget what the Biden-Harris administration did to this country. Same policies. New face. Sure, Kamala is young, but she's not likable.

Her entire staff quit. A big reason why Biden didn't drop out earlier was because he didn't think Kamala could beat Trump. And the polls show Joe's right. Trump's beating her by nine points. In Georgia, she's doing worse with women and minorities than Biden was. So if she can't beat Trump, why did they whack Biden? Because Kamala doesn't have dementia.