JESSE WATTERS: The Kamala Harris campaign is an 'illusion of change'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is "trying to fool you" on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats have one job: Keep the Harris bubble from hitting any hard surfaces. If it does, she pops. Today, that hard surface was CNN.

After a month running scared, Kamala did an interview and brought her babysitter, and the media gave her questions ahead of time — a combined list of 38 questions that Kamala might want to rehearse before hitting hard surfaces.

KAMALA HARRIS, TIME COVER GIRL: IS HER SURGE AGAINST TRUMP FUELED BY AN ENDLESS MEDIA HONEYMOON?

The campaign picked the lowest-rated cable news channel to do the interview, hours before a holiday weekend, and on the same night as the college football season kicks off. They don't want anybody to see what we're about to show you.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans, now more than ever, believe the American Dream is out of reach, and Harris, who presided over the disappearance of hope and dreams, is running against herself, trying to fool you into thinking she had nothing to do with the last four years. The Kamala campaign is an illusion of change that only bamboozles people focused on race and gender.