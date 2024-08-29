Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ben Stiller calling Kamala Harris ‘change’ candidate goes viral: 'Literally the Biden-Harris administration'

Hollywood actors, including George Clooney, have played a major role in supporting Harris

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Actor Ben Stiller received a mixed reception online after he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that her candidacy has brought "change" to the Democratic Party.

"Just very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that's around this movement right now," Stiller said in a video interview posted by journalist Nicholas A. Ballasy that has since gone viral online. "That's why I'm here, because it's time for change and it seems like it's happening." 

Stiller and other Hollywood celebrities, including actor George Clooney, have endorsed Harris as President Biden's successor as the Democratic Party's nominee for president. 

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS KAMALA HARRIS' ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT, SHRUGGING OFF GOP ATTACKS LINKING HER TO BIDEN

Ben Stiller and Kamala Harris split image

Actor Ben Stiller received a mixed reception online after he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that her candidacy has brought "energy" to the Democratic Party. (Getty Images)

When asked if Harris could keep up her momentum after the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Stiller responded that she would. 

"For sure," he said, adding that the election is "going to be close but everyone's motivated to work and make it happen." 

"And she and Tim Walz are just incredible candidates," Stiller said. 

Ballasy posted the video of his interview with Stiller on his account Wednesday. The video quickly circulated online, gathering criticism from some political commentators. 

"Actor Ben Stiller says he’s voting for Vice President [Harris] because it’s time for ‘change,'" he wrote. 

"It is unbelievable. [Stiller] is voting for [Harris] because he wants a change from the current administration, and because he feels excitement," Canadian professor Gad Saad wrote. "A parasitized mind that is facing a terminal illness of the capacity for human reason."

"There will be no change," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X Wednesday. "It’s literally the Biden-Harris administration right now. Why didn’t she push for any change for the last 4 years???"

CLOONEY, HOLLYWOOD LINE UP BEHIND HARRIS AS CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS AND CASH POUR IN

Hollywood played a key role in Harris' ascension from Biden's running mate to the top of the ticket for the Democratic Party. 

Clooney called on Biden to step aside from the 2024 campaign in a July 10 op-ed in The New York Times. He then threw his support to Harris in July after Biden dropped out of the presidential race. 

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney said in a statement to CNN's Jake Tapper.

Stiller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.