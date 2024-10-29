JESSE WATTERS: Kamala is campaigning like Biden now

Fox News host Jesse Watters looks at similarities between Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and President Biden's and wonders what happened to the "joy."

JESSE WATTERS: So you just heard from Kamala Harris making a pretty dark and tedious final pitch to voters just one week before Election Day. The Harris campaign looks a lot different than it did this summer.

That joy must have left its luggage in Chicago, because now that we're in the home stretch, Kamala is missing something.

…

Republicans are winning the early vote in North Carolina and Georgia for the first time in history. Trump's inner circle telling Axios, "We've never had data that looks this good." Trump's confident. And Harris, claiming she's confident but has a lot of problems.

When she said she wouldn't do anything differently than Biden. She really meant it because she's even campaigning like Biden. We're starting to realize the joy campaign – people were just joyful she wasn't Joe. Her closing message was Joe's message, "Trump's a dictator." That message wasn't working for Joe. That's why he got whacked. But for some reason, they think it's working for Kamala.

…

Everything in the country is more dangerous, disorganized and expensive.

…

She says she's the candidate of change and she's giving her closing speech in Washington, D.C., at the Ellipse, the site of Trump's Jan. 6 speech. A week before the election and Kamala isn't in the battlegrounds she's in D.C. talking about January 6th. And even though she's giving the speech right in front of the White House, Biden's not invited.