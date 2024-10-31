JESSE WATTERS: It's a spooky Halloween if you're Kamala

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down how President Biden is creating problems for the Harris campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It's a very spooky Halloween, especially if you're Kamala. The ghost of Joe Biden haunting the Harris campaign.

Democrats thought hiding Biden would keep him out of trouble. But for some reason, Binder handed Joe a laptop and he somehow did more damage with it than Hunter.

…

The media knows comments like this swing elections. USA Today says Biden's comment reminds us he has no business being president. Democrats were already wetting the bed before garbage-gate. Now they're pointing fingers at each other and the election isn't even over. One anonymous Democrat member of Congress who's up for reelection says "someone needs to park Biden out of sight until after the election."

Other Democrats are grumbling that Joe should never have run for reelection in the first place and the party shouldn't have crowned Kamala. They should have had a regular primary where someone more moderate could have been nominated.

Democrats have stopped caring about tiptoeing around the big guy. One Democrat tells the New York Times, "We're way past the need to be concerned about the president's feelings. If the Harris campaign feels the need to distance themselves, they should feel free to do so."

But Biden isn't going down without a fight, and neither is Hunter, the first son who's facing years in prison for tax and gun charges is bitter that Kamala stole his daddy's job, Hunter says if Kamala doesn't win, it could be the end of America as we know it. Now, Hunter needs a pardon. So if I were him, I wouldn't be getting on anyone's bad side. Just sell your paintings and lay low.

Biden's people think Joe should be running or if he's not running, at least be campaigning with Kamala. He should be out there. The reason she's where she is, is because of him. Biden says don't point the finger at me. Point them at Kamala. And some Democrats already are.