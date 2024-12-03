JESSE WATTERS: The Hunter Biden pardon was a 'cleanup job' with Dems split on decision

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses Hunter Biden's pardon and why Democrats never had the moral high ground in his opening monologue for "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday.

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family knew Hunter was going to get pardoned the whole time. That was a part of the plan. If he ever got in trouble, Barack, Joe, Kamala, any Democrat president – just get him out of jail.

The New York Times claims Biden just changed his mind over Thanksgiving dinner and suddenly told his staff that it was time to end all of this. That's all spin from the Biden camp. They say he was worried Trump would get revenge. Well, why would Trump be in a vengeful mood? Maybe because Biden almost got him shot dead and tried to make him rot in jail. Now, Biden Democrats are saying, of course, Biden's a liar. He was going to pardon Hunter the whole time.

‘OBAMA BROS’ TRASH BIDEN FOR MAKING DEFENDERS LOOK ‘STUPID’ WITH HUNTER BIDEN PARDON: ‘TYPICAL, LYING POLITICIAN’

…

The whole thing was a Joe Biden cleanup job. Democrats knew the pardon was a cleanup job. They're just arguing over timing and tactics. Democrats are like, yeah, of course they were money laundering, but I don't like how he stuck the landing.

Biden lied about it, blamed Jill, flew off to Africa and left his party in the middle of another identity crisis, deep Democratic fissures spilling into the public view. Biden exposed his family. Then his party man's got a thing for voyeurism, just like his son. Democrats are complaining behind the scenes that Joe looks egotistical, sinful and stubborn. He was supposed to be this defender of democracy. Mr. No One's Above the Law. And now Democrats think Biden sacrificed the party's moral high ground.