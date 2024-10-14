JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are worried Kamala Harris has stalled

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Democrats are growing nervous over the possibility Vice President Kamala Harris could lose to former President Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

VP KAMALA HARRIS TO SIT DOWN WITH CHIEF POLITICAL ANCHOR BRET BAIER FOR FIRST FORMAL FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats haven't felt this badly since Biden bombed the debate. The party is leaking like crazy. Anxiety, despair, is the mood in Washington. The Harris campaign is stuck in the mud. And behind the scenes, Democrats are worried she's stalled and her so-called lead has evaporated.

At this point in the election. Hillary was up seven. Biden was up nine. The betting markets have Trump's chance of winning better than 5050 and the battlegrounds are all tied up. So if the polls are as wrong as they usually are, we could know the winner on election night. Democrats are jittery. Trump's numbers are historic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The media is preparing for the worst. They're war-gaming a Trump sweep. Newsweek is even throwing around the L word. Landslide.