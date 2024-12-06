JESSE WATTERS: The consensus in DC is that Trump is already basically running things

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Democrats are coping with their post-election loss as moans echo through Washington.

JESSE WATTERS: Biden left all his dance moves in Africa. He was back in D.C. to light the Christmas tree after his little safari. And let's just say he wasn't having a great hair day. Someone left his mousse on Air Force One. And while Trump was getting awards, Biden got named the worst president in modern history. This is a poll from the Daily Mail. Biden went from being on Mount Rushmore to being worse than Jimmy Carter. There's a lot that ails the big guy, but right now he's come down with a wicked case of senioritis. Trump's going to Notre Dame tomorrow. He's going to do the coin toss at the Army-Navy game next week and he's meeting with prime ministers. If Biden is unhappy about being upstaged, he hasn't offered any hints, is what people close to Biden are saying. The consensus in D.C. is that Trump is already basically running things. Trump even called Biden last week to wish him a happy Thanksgiving.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP RECIEVES THE ‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ AWARD AT FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS

…

Hunter was getting a pardon the whole time. The only thing Biden wrestled with was how he was going to get it done once Kamala lost. They had a little deal that if Kamala won, she'd pardon Hunter so that Joe didn't have to. That would look more graceful and compassionate coming from her. And Biden wouldn't have that to go back on his word. But Trump won and made Biden pardon his son… Democrats are moaning all over Washington that Biden set us back tremendously. Mark Halperin told us last night, at this point, Biden will probably get a bookmobile instead of an actual library.