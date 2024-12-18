JESSE WATTERS: Congress just got caught trying to put $100 billion on our credit card

Jesse Watters details the many unfavorable sections of the latest spending bill and how DOGE's Elon Musk and Vivek Ramswamy stirred up the GOP to reassess the measure before winter recess as the national debt hangs around $36 trillion with a projected $2 trillion deficit for 2025.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS SCRAMBLE FOR PLAN B AFTER TRUMP, MUSK LEAD CONSERVATIVE FURY AGAINST SPENDING BILL

JESSE WATTERS: Christmas is only a week away. And while you're out doing last-minute shopping, so is Congress. But here's the difference. You have a budget. Congress doesn't. And Congress just got caught trying to put $100 billion on our credit card. How long does $100 billion last? Probably all year, right?

No. Two and a half months. And then they do it all again. Look at this. Look how many pages this is. It's 1500 pages. They released it last night, were supposed to read it and vote on it today, but no one read it.

Except us. They tried to write in the law that no one is allowed to look at Congress's emails. So if I get a subpoena, you get a subpoena. We have to hand our emails over. But Congress, if they get a subpoena, they don't have to.

They're giving money to the State Department to censor things that they don't like online. We're funding Congress to take away our free speech.

$3 million to test the inspection of molasses. Not to test the molasses, to inspect the inspectors. Have we been having trouble with bad molasses? Was there a molasses recall that I missed?