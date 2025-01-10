JESSE WATTERS: A chunk of land the size of San Francisco has been destroyed

JESSE WATTERS: A nightmare that no one can wake up from. That's what they're saying in L.A. At least 11 people are dead and even more missing. A chunk of land the size of San Francisco has been destroyed.

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM ORDERS INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION AFTER HYDRANTS RUN DRY: ‘WE NEED ANSWERS’

Some of the most beautiful land in the world. Parts of Pacific Palisades look like Hiroshima after the atomic bomb. Entire communities decimated. In Altadena, about a dozen homes are left in a neighborhood of 5,000 people.

Three major fires are still uncontained. As crews are bracing for another weekend of the powerful Santa Ana winds. On the streets, it's turning into the wild, wild West. Looters on scooters ransacking homes.

Thieves are dashing through rubble and ash with flat screens, some of them disguised as fire officials and utility workers. The looting is so out of hand that some residents are scared to leave their burned out homes. The governor, Newsom, says looting will not be tolerated. These communities have suffered enough. Well, unless they loot less than $950, then Gavin doesn't mind.

One of the Winklevoss twins called out Newsom saying this, quote, "You and your party have been tolerating looting for years. You normalized this behavior and lawlessness.

