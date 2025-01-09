JESSE WATTERS: America is reaching a turning point

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized California's leadership during Thursday's opening monologue, questioning "who's in charge" in response to the LA fires.

JESSE WATTERS: Newsom slashed the budget for water projects. He blocked a move to bring water into Southern California and he started tearing down dams. He hasn't built a single reservoir. The last time California built a reservoir – almost 50 years ago. Instead, they let billions of gallons of storm water just wash into the sea. The hydrants wouldn't be running dry if they stored the storm water. L.A. ranks dead last in the west for saving storm water. This whole episode symbolizes liberalism. It doesn't build anything. It only destroys.

Gavin should say the buck stops with me. I'm governor. I'm on it. Instead, he doesn't accept any blame… So who was in charge during the early hours of the worst fire in L.A. history? It's like the White House. No one knows who's in charge there either. This is so embarrassing. It's aggravating. This country has hit rock bottom. These are the leaders we voted for. It can't get any worse than this. The mayor can't communicate. The governor can't get water to a fire. That's California politics, though.

People and businesses have been fleeing California for years. Now you understand why they have a drug, crime, homelessness problem. But if you're a wealthy California liberal, it doesn't affect you. Inflation doesn't bite. The migrants keep your lawns nice. Crime doesn't get through your gates. You drive right by the homeless. Your money makes you immune from liberal governance. Until now. America is reaching a turning point. We don't have to live like this. We deserve better.