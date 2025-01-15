Jay Leno serves meals to Los Angeles first responders as deadly wildfires rage on

Legendary entertainer Jay Leno is giving back to Los Angeles first responders, who are working to protect the California community amid raging wildfires.

Leno joined "Your World" on Wednesday to talk about his efforts to cook food and serve meals to first responders.

"You all do what you can do," the former late-night host told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "I'm just helping out and trying to do what I can and just have fun, and they're so grateful."

One week has passed since massive and deadly wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety as their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Officials say at least 24 people are confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise. Dozens are still reported missing.

"It's so odd because it's 80 degrees. It's a beautiful day. I mean, they have hell and paradise within just a few feet of each other," Leno said.

"You think of Malibu — they named cars after it and perfumes, and it's the sexy people. And now it's like charred rubble. It's unbelievable, but it's still a beautiful day. So you have this odd dichotomy. It's very strange."

Smaller fires have broken out since Monday, but heroic efforts by firefighters have prevented them from growing as large as the Palisades and Eaton fires, which are responsible for most of the destruction.

Leno praised the fire department's efforts, saying "the L.A. Fire Department is probably the best in the world."

"It's really a military operation on the biggest scale. It's pretty amazing to watch," he added.

"The great thing is I haven't heard a political discussion for the last four days. Nobody's blaming this or that. They're fighting a fire. These guys have no opinion. I'm sure they have opinions, but it's not a blame game at this point... it's just a matter of what do we got to do to fix this now. Everybody else in L.A. is pointing fingers and blaming people. These are the people actually doing something and fixing it."

While state and local leaders have faced a torrent of criticism, Leno said the "silver lining" amid the "horrible tragedy" is the "sense of community that's come out of it."

"We'll rebuild it," Leno said. "It's sad that it takes something like this to bring everybody together, but that's sometimes what it takes."

