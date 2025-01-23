Jay Leno praises LA first responders for focusing on the fires, not playing the ‘blame game’

Renowned comedian and former television host Jay Leno shares how he helped serve hot meals to California firefighters, praising them as "the best fire department in the world."

Since the outbreak of the Los Angeles County wildfires, a wave of critics have come forth condemning California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other elected officials for their lack of preparedness regarding the response.

"Let me tell you something: These guys can eat. They all look like the guy in a Brawny paper towel ad. These big, beefy guys," Leno said on "The Will Cain Show," recalling how they handed out 700 lbs of ribs and 400 lbs of chicken.

FAST-MOVING HUGHES FIRE ERUPTS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS ORDER EVACUATIONS

Leno detailed how he had a "great five days" helping out Los Angeles first responders, describing how they were able to eat and continue running a fire response like a "military operation."

"I was at Bagram Air Force Base. It reminded me of that — airplanes coordinated with guys on the ground, guys on the ground that got big maps laid out of where they think the fire is going to go," he said.

"You know, you hand them a rib, they eat the rib, they point to it [the map] and they're talking to the helicopter. I mean, it's really a military operation," Leno added.

Leno expressed how he was impressed with all the first responders and their ability to avoid the "blame game" regarding who was at fault for the fires. He applauded them for focusing on putting out the fires and keeping people safe.

"You know the great thing about it? No blame game. These are firemen and women," Leno said, explaining how they were focused on questions like, "How can we put this out?" and, "What do we need to do?"

Leno said that even off the record, none of the firefighters were blaming "this person or that person."

"It was all about, ‘How do we fight this fire?’ And the morale was good," Leno said.

When Leno handed out hot meals to first responders, he brought a Burbank California Christie fire truck from 1914 just to "cheer them up a little bit."

"You know, like, I thought maybe having that fire engine might look like I'm showing off a little bit. But one of the chiefs said this was such a great morale booster to see this almost 100-year-old fire engine roll in, it's all bright and shiny in the midst of all this dirt and all this gray," Leno said.

"So it turned out to be a win-win all the way around," he said. "It was just a wonderful experience for me. I just enjoyed it so much."