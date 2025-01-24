Ilhan Omar berates Dems who attended Trump’s inauguration: Nobody should show Trump respect

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., rebuked Democratic Party figures who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Omar, a member of the progressive "Squad," told CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night that because of Trump’s alleged lack of respect for his political opponents and his "dismantling" of democracy, Democratic lawmakers should not have shown him respect by attending his swearing-in.

"So just the level of indignity that was shown and disrespect to tradition, to me, said, no one should show him dignity and respect," the lawmaker said on CNN.

The lawmaker grilled Democratic Party members for attending the event on X earlier this week, stating, "People are more upset at performers/artists attending Trump’s inaugural events but not upset at all the politicians who told them he was a ‘threat to democracy’ going to these events are not serious."

She added, "Performers at least know they are there to perform and get paid, but these politicians who ran their mouth for 4 yrs and are now willing to be there and clap for him, that’s who they should be mad at. They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them."

When Collins asked about the statement Thursday night, Omar wondered why prominent members of her party, like Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Barack Obama, and others were guests at the inauguration when Trump didn't show up for Biden’s swearing-in four years ago, nor invite the new first family to the White House during the presidential transition, as is customary.

"You have to remember, Trump himself did not attend Biden's inauguration, even though he was the outgoing president that was supposed to, you know, help with that transition. They didn't have the decency to invite the Bidens to the White House," the lawmaker said.

Collins then asked if Biden should have stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony entirely. Omar didn’t say, instead arguing that his attendance showcased his patriotism.

"President Biden has always been a real American, a patriot. And I think the fact that he did not have a peaceful transition, and it was challenging for him, wanted to show the American people how to do it and remind them."

She did say that there were too many party leaders at the inauguration for a figure they should be standing against.

"And I think there were some exceptions of some of the folks that could have been there for that sort of purpose. But to have the mass number of people that showed up that really didn't have a reason to be there, um… to me it sends the wrong message."

When Collins asked what that message is, the lawmaker replied, "That message is that this person that we told you is like going to destroy our democracy and is currently in the process of dismantling everything we hold dear – I‘m going to sit here and congratulate him and pat him on the back and clap for him – that‘s not a good message."

The host asked if Omar was talking about Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attending the inauguration.

"I just do not understand why they would attend," Omar stated.