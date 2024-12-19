Hurricane Helene victim gifted a tiny home just in time for Christmas after helping storm-ravaged community

A single father who sprang into action to help his fellow neighbors after Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina is being given a tiny home of his own.

Ricky Ward, whose home was split in half during the severe storms, will spend Christmas with his kids in a new home thanks to relief organization Wine to Water. The father of two helped to clear brush and fix bridges after the deadly flooding damaged his hometown.

"I am so excited!" he told "America Reports" on Thursday. "A little bit more room."

Ward said he is looking forward to having a new sleeping arrangement for his children and a chair to sit in. Following the hurricane, he stayed in a shed for a while before sleeping in his camper.

Despite all the tribulations, he reflected on how faith carried him through.

"I just got to take one day at a time, is what I've kind of come to grips with," he reflected. "I just got to wait for God to bless me, and then God to bless me, and then God to bless me. That's basically what I'm waiting on."

Wine to Water’s Donna Dunham told Fox News that "there is still a lot more to be done" amid the devastation left behind in North Carolina.

"We have people on the list that still need repairs in their homes, and we've got people working with us and volunteers to help with that, along with trying to bring in tiny homes or campers just to get people out of the cold," she said. "So, it's a lot of work, and it's a group effort 100%."

Even amid the devastation, Ward said neighbors supported one another.

"Everybody kind of is teamed up with each other, all our neighbors," he said. "I've met neighbors I never knew I had. It's just been awe-inspiring. I'm greatly humbled for this."