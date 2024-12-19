Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Hurricane Helene victim gifted a tiny home just in time for Christmas after helping storm-ravaged community

Wine to Water provided relief to the single father of 2

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
close
Single dad who helped out hurricane-ravaged North Carolina community gets tiny house of his own Video

Single dad who helped out hurricane-ravaged North Carolina community gets tiny house of his own

Tiny home recipient Ricky Ward and Wine to Water's Donna Dunham speak about helping the community during the Christmas season on 'America Reports.'

A single father who sprang into action to help his fellow neighbors after Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina is being given a tiny home of his own. 

Ricky Ward, whose home was split in half during the severe storms, will spend Christmas with his kids in a new home thanks to relief organization Wine to Water. The father of two helped to clear brush and fix bridges after the deadly flooding damaged his hometown. 

"I am so excited!" he told "America Reports" on Thursday. "A little bit more room."

FAMILY THAT LOST 11 IN HURRICANE HELENE MUDSLIDES SAYS COMMUNITY SACRIFICED ‘LIFE AND LIMB’ TO SAVE EACH OTHER 

Tiny home recipient Ricky Ward and Wine to Water's Donna Dunham speak about helping the community during the Christmas season on 'America Reports.'

Tiny home recipient Ricky Ward and Wine to Water's Donna Dunham speak about helping the community during the Christmas season on 'America Reports.' (Fox News)

Ward said he is looking forward to having a new sleeping arrangement for his children and a chair to sit in. Following the hurricane, he stayed in a shed for a while before sleeping in his camper. 

Despite all the tribulations, he reflected on how faith carried him through. 

"I just got to take one day at a time, is what I've kind of come to grips with," he reflected. "I just got to wait for God to bless me, and then God to bless me, and then God to bless me. That's basically what I'm waiting on." 

Wine to Water’s Donna Dunham told Fox News that "there is still a lot more to be done" amid the devastation left behind in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene

Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene, which caused record flooding and damage on Sept. 28, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images))

"We have people on the list that still need repairs in their homes, and we've got people working with us and volunteers to help with that, along with trying to bring in tiny homes or campers just to get people out of the cold," she said. "So, it's a lot of work, and it's a group effort 100%." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Even amid the devastation, Ward said neighbors supported one another.

"Everybody kind of is teamed up with each other, all our neighbors," he said. "I've met neighbors I never knew I had. It's just been awe-inspiring. I'm greatly humbled for this." 