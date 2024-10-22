Hispanic voters 'opened their eyes' and are rejecting VP Harris, says wife of ex-border agent

Hispanic voters are "tired" of illegal immigration and the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, the wife of a retired Border Patrol agent said, as a new poll shows former President Trump leading VP Kamala Harris by 11 points in the key demographic.

"I think the Democrats have done a great job of campaigning for the Trump administration," said Irene Armendariz-Jackson on "Fox & Friends First."

She explained how the surge of illegal immigration has irritated Hispanic voters who came into the country legally.

"I do believe that America has opened their eyes, especially the Latino community, the Hispanic community. We're tired of seeing these people come in … they're taking advantage of the situation. We're tired of spending money on them, over $571 billion has been spent on these people," she said.

Armendariz-Jackson, whose parents came to the U.S. legally, questioned how the immigration system could be broken if many families like hers were able to make the journey.

"How is it that millions of people have followed the process and now are legally here, including not only my brother, my parents, but my brother-in-law?" she asked.

'PROPAGANDA': HISPANIC REPUBLICANS BLAST MEDIA ATTACKS ON THEIR RACE, IDEOLOGY

The former Texas congressional candidate added that the people coming here illegally are "wasting their time" and believes they will be deported if Trump is elected president again.

According to an internal memo sent to Border Patrol agents in the El Paso, Texas sector obtained by NewsNation, Sinaloa Cartel members are now permitted to shoot at agents.

From the memo, contractors working in Eagle Pass, Texas reported taking fire from the Mexican side of the border, and the workers saw several individuals in Mexico where the shots originated. No injuries were reported.

"We need to make sure that America understands that this is unacceptable. We have a lame duck government that is not going to do anything about it if they shoot and kill a Border Patrol agent. I can guarantee you that the Biden and Harris administration, are not going to do anything," said Armendariz-Jackson.

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll places Harris at 45% and Trump at 44%.

Harris has fallen back in support among Latino and Black voters in the seven weeks between surveys. The new poll found Latino voters now back Trump by 49% to 38%. Black voters prefer Harris by 72% to 17%, but that 55-point edge is significantly less than the advantage Democrats traditionally enjoy.

President Biden benefited from staggering support from Black and Latino voters four years ago. A Pew Research Center analysis found 92% of Black voters and 59% of Latino voters supported Biden in the 2020 race.

Trump has made inroads among Black and Latino voters in the 2024 race by courting men , as he campaigns on the economy and crime.

The latest national Fox News poll found Harris with a slight lead over Trump with Hispanic voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report