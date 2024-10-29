Harris rejected pro-Gaza ‘Uncommitted’ movement endorsement and its 101,000 voters, co-founder says

The co-founder of Michigan's "Uncommitted" movement told CNN on Thursday why his group is not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, even though it believes former President Trump promotes "White supremacy."

Pro-Palestinian activist Abbas Alawieh told CNN anchor John Berman that Harris rejected their proposal that she promise to stop supporting Israel’s war in Gaza by sending weapons in exchange for the group’s endorsement. Her team refused, and in turn, Uncommitted could not support her candidacy.

"I was astounded that the Harris campaign told us in no uncertain terms that they do not want the endorsement of the Uncommitted movement," Alawieh said, adding, "I was surprised by that."

The "Uncommitted" movement started as opposition to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 massacre over a year ago. The group made waves during the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, encouraging Michigan’s large Islamic community to not vote for Biden.

The "uncommitted" option appeared on the Democratic ballot in Michigan and seven other Super Tuesday states last March, and each took a chunk of support away from the president.

Alawieh told CNN that his group approached Harris recently and pledged the support it cultivated among Arab and other pro-Palestinian voters to the vice president, as long as she committed to altering U.S. government support for Israel’s war.

"We made a public offer to Vice President Harris that if she embraces a different approach, if she endorses a policy that would truly implement international law, and truly implement U.S. law and stop the flow of weapons to Netanyahu before his mass killing campaigns – killing babies to the tune of over 16,000 babies – then we would come out and publicly endorse, and that would mean we would mobilize people here in the state of Michigan and elsewhere."

Alawieh detailed how his group was able to reach over one million voters in Michigan alone with its message and "drove out 101,000" people to vote "uncommitted" in the primary, adding that he was "astounded" that Harris refused that support.

"I think we need a reckoning in our country of why it is that Democratic leaders would rather appease the AIPAC pro-war lobby in our country instead of side with the majority of Democratic voters who want a stop to the unconditional flow of weapons to Netanyahu’s murderous campaign," he said, adding that he still hopes Biden will shake up U.S. support for Israel in the week before election day.

Despite his group not endorsing Harris, Alawieh did admit that he’s still voting for the vice president in November, considering the alternative. He declared that "Trump is not right for our communities, is not right for the anti-war movement in this country."

"He wants Netanyahu to ‘finish the job,’ the activist continued. "It’s clear to us that he’s a purveyor of hate and White Supremacy, who’s actively preying on the pain of Arab and Muslim Americans right now."