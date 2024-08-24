‘Hangover’ star wishes DNC had fewer Hollywood celebs, reminds Dems to focus on rural America

"The Hangover" series star Zach Galifianakis has some advice for the Democratic Party, and it involves it seeing a lot fewer famous Hollywood friends.

During a recent interview with Variety at the season four premiere of Hulu series, "Only Murders In the Building," the comedian advised the Democratic Party to cool it on propping up its celebrity endorsements, saying it’s not going to help the party attract rural voters which it needs this election.

"I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit," Galifianakis said.

The Democratic National Convention this week featured a considerable number of Hollywood guests and speakers. Actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington gave speeches, while other famous faces like Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling were seen on the ground at the four-day event.

Entertainers including John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and The Chicks, also performed at the convention, though Galifianakis expressed that it all seems a bit much.

Describing himself a "small-town guy from North Carolina," he told the entertainment outlet that trotting out famous faces "works to a point, but they have to win over rural America."

He continued, "Hollywood thinks it’s so important and that’s a problem. Actors are people too, and they’re citizens too, but I’m more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That’s just me."

On the other hand, his co-star Kumail Nanjiani told Variety about the work he’s been trying to do for the Harris-Walz campaign. Nanjiani, a vocal Hollywood liberal, said, "I’m going to make videos to get people to register to vote. I might make some appearances later."

The actor, who also starred in Marvel’s "The Eternals," noted how he has become more excited over the state of the Democratic presidential campaign in recent weeks.

"It’s really unbelievable how I was feeling a month and a half ago and how I’m feeling now. It’s really inspiring … This has given me faith in humanity. I just feel lighter and happier," he said, seemingly alluding to the general enthusiasm bump the party received after replacing President Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

"I am going to say I am fighting to stay hopeful and not get too optimistic or confident. There’s still a lot of work to do," Nanajiani added.

Variety caught up with legendary comedian Steve Martin, who stars in the Hulu series as well. He told the outlet he was "too nervous" to watch the DNC, adding, "I don’t want them to make a mistake."

Other series stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short told the outlet that they would have preferred to skip their premiere and watch the DNC at home.