Georgia Black farmers disenchanted with Biden consider supporting Trump: 'What have you done for me?'

Black farmers in the Peach State are becoming increasingly disillusioned with President Biden, according to a recent New York Times report, and losing the small voting bloc could spell further bad news for Democrats come November.

"President Trump, he did something for us while he was in office. President Biden, what have you done for me?" John Slaughter, a 39-year-old farmer from Buena Vista, Ga., told the outlet.

Slaughter is among a number of Black farmers who have pivoted toward the former president as unique struggles persist for the demographic.

In his own instance, the Trump administration helped his family resolve an administrative error and enabled his family to reclaim their deed for the property, according to the Times. But now his farm is not operating, and he hopes to purchase equipment with government funds should they come along.

Others expressed similar discontent to the Times, including vegetable farmer and former Biden supporter Andrew L. Smith Sr., who is considering voting red this time after becoming disenchanted with the allegedly broken promises made by the current administration. The article particularly cited Smith's struggle to be compensated for facing systemic discrimination and his question as to why he had not benefited from programs aimed at alleviating Black farmers' debts.

"He was told that he cannot apply for that money because he does not have the correct paperwork documenting the discrimination his family faced," the piece said in part.

Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack, meanwhile, has touched on the "systemic racism" Black farmers have faced historically through discriminatory lending practices and even did so at a recent event in Albany, Ga., where he touted Biden policies that allegedly benefit the demographic.

One of these efforts, since Biden took office, includes portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, particularly allocating $2.2 billion to those who have suffered discrimination through USDA farm programs, according to a report.

Another $3.1-billion program was designed to assist farmers in paying off debts.

The Times reported, however, that the fund for those who have been subjected to discriminatory practices has yet to pay out anything, leaving some like National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. frustrated and unwilling to support Biden's re-election.

Boyd appeared on Fox News to discuss the broken debt relief promise in 2022.

"This administration has let down America's Black farmers and other farmers of color," he told "Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro at the time.

"Many times on your show I made this request, and that request fell upon deaf ears after the president gave me his word last July that we would have a sit-down meeting, a real-time meeting to discuss why Black and other farmers of color had not received the actual 120% debt relief," he continued.

"The administration repealed it … and we see it as a broken contract between Black and other farmers of color and a broken promise on behalf of this president to not deliver for a body of people who certainly delivered for him."

When reached for comment, the Biden campaign provided Fox News Digital the following response.

"The people of Georgia sent President Biden to the White House in 2020 and he’s delivered for all of us, bringing Black unemployment to a historic low and providing unprecedented levels of debt relief for historically underserved farmers – including Black farmers who have long been subject to loan discrimination, including under Trump. While Donald Trump takes Georgia for granted and barely has any campaign presence in the state, the Biden-Harris campaign is working hard to earn every single vote and get the message out about what this administration has done to deliver for Georgians," Biden-Harris Georgia state director Porshalain White said.

