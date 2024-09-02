George Clooney praises Biden stepping aside as ‘most selfless thing’ since George Washington

Actor George Clooney praised President Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race as "the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington" on Sunday.

In July, Clooney famously penned a New York Times guest essay headlined, "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee," which admitted Biden had declined and insisting the Democratic Party needed a new candidate to defeat former President Trump. Biden eventually obliged, and Clooney couldn’t be happier.

"The person who should be applauded is the president who did the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington," Clooney told reporters when asked about the easy, according to the Washington Post.

"What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who — you know, it’s very hard to let go of power. We know that. We’ve seen it all around the world," Clooney continued. "And for someone to say, ‘I think there’s a better way forward.’ All the credit goes to him … And all the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten."

Clooney, who spoke to the press at the Venice Film Festival where his new film "Wolfs" premiered on Sunday night, did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris during his remarks, according to the Post.

"I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world, which many people are surprised by, and I think we’re all very excited for the future," Clooney told the media outlet.

Clooney’s call for Biden to step aside "was seen as a major influence on the president leaving the race," the Post reported. It was published on the heels of Biden’s disastrous presidential debate that forced a variety of his allies to publicly call for a new candidate.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

"Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign," he added. ""This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president."

