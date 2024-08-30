Expand / Collapse search
'Nobody believes' Harris' defense of Biden's health, CNN's Scott Jennings tells panel during tense exchange

Harris ended her long interview drought on Thursday with CNN

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
CNN commentator Scott Jennings said that "nobody believes" the claim from Vice President Kamala Harris that President Biden's health has been stable throughout his presidency.

"I also thought it was interesting that she didn’t take any responsibility at the end for telling the American people that Joe Biden was fine and he was strong when we all know that’s not true, that's why he's out of the race," Jennings said. 

Harris ended her long interview drought on Thursday after she sat down with CNN's Dana Bash. The vice president defended her role in the Biden administration and said that her "values have not changed" despite multiple policy shifts.

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS KAMALA HARRIS' ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT, SHRUGGING OFF GOP ATTACKS LINKING HER TO BIDEN

"She’s still standing by the idea that he was fine and he’s strong and that he’s fine today," he said. "Nobody believes that." 

Ex-Biden staffer Ashley Allison responded to Jennings' comment, saying that she does believe the claim that Biden is in good health.  

"Then why isn’t he running?" Jennings said. 

CLOONEY, HOLLYWOOD LINE UP BEHIND HARRIS AS CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS AND CASH POUR IN

Harris in interview

"She is making it clear that she will embrace and be a continuation of Biden's economic policy, his record, what they've done. She offered no remorse, no regrets, no introspection about anything they've done," Jennings said of Harris' defense of her administration.  (CNN)

Jennings said that Harris admitted that she would pursue a "continuation" of Biden's policies. 

"She is making it clear that she will embrace and be a continuation of Biden's economic policy, his record, what they've done. She offered no remorse, no regrets, no introspection about anything they've done," Jennings said of Harris' defense of the administration. 

Jennings also referred to Harris' price control plan,"She continued to blame inflation on this fantasy price gouging idea," he said. "She had no additional thoughts on the economic situation in the country or what they've done beyond just saying, ‘Joe Biden and I have done a great job.’" 

"I don't believe it's tenable," he said of Harris' campaign strategy.

Rep. Michael Rulli has called Harris' proposal a "nail in the coffin" for the grocery industry and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell said it may actually "raise prices."

The White House and the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

