Gen. Kellogg says Israel 'disregarding' Biden-Harris admin as war on Hezbollah escalates

Former Trump administration national security official Lt. Gen Keith Kellogg (Ret.) said on "America Reports" that Israel does not trust the Biden-Harris administration to be a "peacemaker" and will not wait any longer for a cease-fire agreement. Kellogg, former national security adviser to VP Mike Pence, said Israel is "disregarding" the United States as troops aim to destroy Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH LAUNCHES ROCKETS AT ISRAEL: ‘OPEN-ENDED BATTLE’

KEITH KELLOGG: Israel does not trust the United States right now to be any type of peacemaker or interlocutor at all. They've just disregarded what the United States is going to do. They're going to handle this on their own and I think they're going to be able to do it now. You can really see that they've shifted away from Gaza with the preponderance of the military force. Look at the airstrikes and look at the map that the targets that they've hit. Look what they did to the command and control. Look at them taking out major infrastructure as well. They're really planning to go ahead and really hard, and they're going to solve this. And I think Netanyahu has got it right. He has decided to take a plan, go forward with it, and actually eliminate, at least from the south, south of the Litani River, all Hezbollah positions to allow those people you mentioned between 60 and 100,000 to return to their homes. And I think he's making a real point. I don't think this thing is going to de-escalate at all. I think you're looking at an escalation not only today and tomorrow, but in the coming weeks. This fight is far from finished.

Israel’s military says an "extensive" wave of airstrikes has hit more than 300 Hezbollah targets Monday as residents of southern Lebanon are being warned to stay away from buildings where the terrorist group is storing weapons.

The strikes are in response to Hezbollah launching around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel on Sunday following Israeli military operations that resulted in the deaths of multiple top Hezbollah commanders. Monday's strikes so far have killed more than 180 in Lebanon and have left over 700 injured, health officials there told The Associated Press.

"I urge the Lebanese residents… who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored, to move away immediately! For your safety and protection," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Israel also bombed targets in the northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions, where a shepherd was killed and two family members were wounded, the National News Agency said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with military officials Monday that "For those who have not yet understood, I want to clarify Israel's policy--- we do not wait for a threat, we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every arena, at any time. We eliminate senior officials, eliminate terrorists, eliminate missiles… Whoever tries to hurt us, we hurt him even harder.:

"I repeat and reiterate: Israel does not seek war. But we have the right and the duty to defend our people," Israeli President Isaac Herzog added on X, sharing a video he claims "shows how Hezbollah stores and launches missiles in civilian areas and homes."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.