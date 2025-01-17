Garbage truck that drove Trump in viral campaign moment heads to inaugural parade

It’s not every day that a garbage truck takes center stage in the presidential spotlight, but for the Trump team, the "big, beautiful" MAGA truck is more than a vehicle – it’s a statement.

The truck, which gained national attention during Donald Trump’s campaign, is set to roll into Washington, D.C., this weekend as part of the upcoming inaugural parade on Monday.

It first captured headlines at a rally in battleground Wisconsin last October, where then-candidate Trump climbed aboard wearing a bright orange reflective vest over his signature suit and tie.

The white garbage truck, emblazoned with "Trump Make America Great Again 2024" on its side, quickly went viral, becoming an unlikely yet effective campaign symbol.

"The inaugural team actually reached out to me asking if we'd be able to provide a truck for the parade," said Loadmaster vice president Andrew Brisson during an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "After making a few phone calls, I was actually able to get the truck that we had at the rally out there for them."

The stunt was part of Trump’s effort to connect with blue-collar voters, a demographic that played a critical role in his 2024 campaign.

The garbage truck appearance was a response to comments by President Biden, who faced backlash after referring to Trump supporters as "garbage."

While Biden later clarified that his comments were meant to criticize Trump’s demonization of Latinos, the remarks had already ignited a firestorm.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked reporters when he arrived at the Green Bay rally. "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

Brisson recalled how quickly the Trump team mobilized for the stunt, "The campaign team had someone down in the Green Bay Area put together the magnets that we put on the side of the truck. They picked up some flags down there."

Reflecting on the experience of driving the truck with Trump on board, Brisson shared his impression of the president-elect.

"He seemed like someone you could sit down with and have a conversation with. For lack of a better term, he seemed like a normal person."

For Brisson, Trump’s focus on economic issues and his connection with blue-collar workers struck a chord.

"The state of the economy and inflation. Just the cost of everything is the biggest (voting) factor," he explained. "The economy is the biggest issue in my mind." Brisson's sentiment echoed the concerns of many working-class voters who supported Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Trump’s inaugural parade and Liberty Ball is expected to draw a mix of high-profile attendees, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and TikTok CEO Shou Chew. In an unexpected turn, Silicon Valley, historically left-leaning, has warmed to Trump since his November win, with tech giants donating millions to the inauguration event.

However, some notable figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have opted to skip the event.

For Brisson, the opportunity to be part of the inauguration festivities is an honor.

"Pretty excited to be there," he said. "Getting ready to fly out this morning. Going to spend the weekend out in D.C. getting things ready for the parade … Very cool experience being part of the Green Bay rally and driving Donald Trump in the truck, and being able to meet him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The garbage truck’s presence in the parade is expected to symbolize Trump’s ongoing appeal to working-class voters, a key group that helped propel his 2024 campaign to success.