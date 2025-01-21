Fox News’ Sean Hannity to interview President Trump from Oval Office

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity will present an interview with President Donald Trump from the Oval Office on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

The "Hannity" exclusive sit-down will be Trump’s first Oval Office interview since returning to the White House. Trump will discuss the executive orders he’s signed thus far, his plans for his first 100 days in office and more.

Trump has signed dozens of executive orders since he was sworn into office on Monday, advancing his administration's goals on issues from illegal immigration to withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES 2024 VIEWERSHIP, TOPPING CNN AND MSNBC COMBINED DURING UNPRECEDENTED YEAR OF NEWS

Hannity has been the top-rated program in his timeslot for the past 15 years and is the longest running cable news host in history.

A Fox News original, Hannity joined the network when it launched in 1996, previously co-hosting "Hannity & Colmes." In addition to his primetime show, Hannity also reaches millions on his hit radio show, which syndicates to 750 stations across the country.

Hannity recently added a new FOX Nation show, "Sean," to his portfolio, which includes long-form interviews and debuted earlier this month featuring a sit-down with actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone. He also recently served as the host of the fifth annual FOX Nation "Patriot Awards," honoring everyday heroes for their service and patriotism.

Fox News Channel recently finished 2024 with its highest share of the cable news audience since 2015, averaging 1.5 million total day viewers and 2.4 million during primetime to top all cable options. FNC has finished No. 1 in both categories for nine straight years and increased its audience by 21% among total day and 30% during primetime compared to 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.