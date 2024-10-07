Fox News Channel celebrates 28 years on the air

Fox News Channel launched exactly 28 years ago, on October 7, 1996.

"Today marks 28 years of the Fox News Channel. Since starting on October 7, 1996, we’ve brought you the latest and greatest in news," host Carley Shimkus said Monday on "FOX & Friends."

"So, a big happy birthday to Fox News," Shimkus continued. "We are so glad you were born."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES CNN, MSNBC DURING HISTORIC NEWS CYCLE OF THIRD QUARTER

When Rupert Murdoch announced his vision for Fox News Channel only nine months before it launched, FOX had seen phenomenal growth in entertainment programming, children’s content and in sports offerings, but the company lacked a relevant news organization.

While Murdoch expected success for the costly venture, critics weren't exactly confident the upstart network would succeed. Some cable providers initially refused to even carry Fox News and reporters openly questioned if there was an appetite for another all-news station.

However, 28 years later, Fox News has a lot to celebrate and just wrapped up its second highest-rated third quarter in history.

FOX CORPORATION LAUNCHES DONATION DRIVE FOR AMERICAN RED CROSS HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF EFFORTS

Fox News has been the most-watched cable news station for a staggering 91 consecutive quarters, dating back to the first quarter of 2002. FNC also had the most growth in cable news versus the third quarter of 2023 and retained the largest share of the cable news audience with 52% of viewers in total day and 53% in primetime, as Americans regularly rely on Fox News for information and analysis.

"The Five" also made history, becoming the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish as the most-watched show for 12 consecutive quarters.

FOX News media now operates Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network, Fox News Digital, FOX News Audi, FOX News Books, FOX News International, FOX Weather and FOX Nation.