FOX News Media announces new Spanish-language program, ‘FOX Noticias’ with Rachel Campos-Duffy

FOX News Media will debut a new daily one-hour Spanish-language program entitled "FOX Noticias," Fox News Senior Vice President John Sylvester announced on Tuesday.

"FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy will host the program, which will air weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on the country’s first and longest running Spanish-language sports network, FOX Deportes beginning October 15.

"As the leading cable news provider among Hispanic viewers with one of the most diverse audiences in cable news, we are proud to deliver new headline-driven content that focuses on the issues impacting the Hispanic community," Sylvester said.

"FOX Noticias," which will spotlight issues impacting the Hispanic community, will also be available in podcast form via FOX News Audio. The program will focus on political news, the economy, immigration, and cultural trends as well as commentary.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to host ‘FOX Noticias.’ As the fastest growing electorate, accounting for nearly 20% of the population, the Hispanic American community is thriving, and I am proud to bring a new show that breaks down the news of the day with a focus on the kitchen table issues that matter most to our community," Campos-Duffy said.

The show’s debut week includes an interview with the newly elected President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino.

FOX News Digital will also launch a Spanish-language version of FoxNews.com ahead of the "FOX Noticias" debut. The website will feature breaking news reporting and signature commentary for the Hispanic audience, which can be found at Noticias.FOXNews.com.

Fox News was the No. 1 cable network among total Hispanic viewers during the third quarter of 2024.

"FOX Noticias" will also be made available on Noticias.FOXNews.com, FOX Nation, FOX Noticias’ YouTube page, as well as through social clips on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Snapchat. The show will be featured on the FOX Sports App as well as on FOXDeportes.com.