Fox News host Will Cain to take over 4 pm ET weekday timeslot with 'The Will Cain Show'

"FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain will take over the 4 p.m. ET weekday timeslot on Fox News Channel with "The Will Cain Show" as part of a series of programming changes across FNC and FOX Business Network, CEO Suzanne Scott announced Monday.

"As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always looking to innovate our programming lineup to meet the needs of our viewers, and we are confident the new lineup will best position FOX News Media for the future. Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 p.m. hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year," Scott said in a statement.

"The Will Cain Show" will debut on January 21 featuring conversations with newsmakers from across politics, business, culture and sports.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES 2024 VIEWERSHIP, TOPPING CNN AND MSNBC COMBINED DURING UNPRECEDENTED YEAR OF NEWS

"It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon," Cain said.

Cain has interviewed a broad range of guests each weekend since joining Fox News in 2020, including President Trump, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, among numerous other political and cultural newsmakers.

Cain is also the host of "The Will Cain Show" podcast, which will continue to post new episodes as well as simulcast on FOX News Digital.

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt will replace Cain as co-host of "FOX & Friends Weekend" beginning January 18, joining Rachel Campos-Duffy on the curvy couch each weekend.

FOX NEWS MEDIA SPOTLIGHT AWARDS RECOGNIZE TEAM MEMBERS WHO WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND IN 2024

In addition to his role as a Fox News contributor, Hurt currently serves as the opinion editor of The Washington Times. He will relinquish that position upon the start of his new role.

"The Fox Report" and "The Big Weekend Show" will both expand to two hours on Saturdays and Sundays, also starting on January 18.

FBN’s Dagen McDowell will join "The Big Money Show" which will expand from 12-2 p.m. ET on weekdays beginning on January 27 while she also continues to co-host "The Bottom Line" at 6 p.m. ET.