Fox News’ Emily Compagno details how faith protects American troops in new book ‘Under His Wings’

Fox News’ "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno's upcoming book, "Under His Wings," recounts stories of faith on the front lines that have protected American troops.

"Under His Wings," the latest offering from Fox News Books, highlights American heroes who found God on the frontlines while fighting for America. Each chapter shines light on honorable servicemen or women who share extraordinary and deeply personal experiences of how their faith protected them while defending the country.

Compagno told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that she was honored to be a messenger for extraordinary stories of faith under fire.

"It’s all about faith on the front lines, incredible stories of servicemen and women that had intimate, deep experiences with God on the battlefield, in combat, from the thick of a firefight in Iraq, to the jungles of Vietnam where an infantryman heard God’s voice telling him where to go to survive," she said. "These stories are incredible. They will change your life as they changed the servicemen and women who experienced them. It’s my honor and privilege to serve as a messenger for those who proclaim their faith in Jesus Christ and for those who come out with these deeply personal stories."

FOX NATION GIVES AN EXCLUSIVE INSIDE LOOK AT WHAT MAKES 'THE FIVE' SO BELOVED WITH BEHIND-THE-SCENES SPECIAL

"Under His Wings" features stories from World War I to current conflicts in the Middle East.

The powerful stories in "Under His Wings" are also meant to serve as a heart­felt thank you to our troops. Compagno combined intimate conversations with warfighters and their families, along with her personal experiences such as visiting troops in Iraq and Kuwait as an NFL cheerleader.

Fox News Books has had tremendous success with titles such as Pete Hegseth’s "Modern Warrior," Shannon Bream’s "The Women of the Bible Speak," Harris Faulkner’s "Faith Still Moves Mountains," Benjamin Hall’s "Saved," Johnny Joey Jones’ "Unbroken Bonds of Battle," Carley Shimkus’ "Cooking with Friends" and "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy.

Compagno, an attorney who previously served as a federal managing attorney and Acting Director at the Social Security Administration, also practiced criminal defense and civil litigation in California before joining Fox News in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Under His Wings" hits retailers on November 26.