Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NY Times, other major news brands in key metrics during third quarter

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital during the unprecedented news cycle in the third quarter 2024.

Fox News Digital finished the quarter as the No. 1 news brand among the key metrics of multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.

The third quarter of 2024 saw President Biden end his re-election bid, Vice President Kamala Harris emerge as the Democratic nominee, the selection of Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz as their party’s running mates, both the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention and a pair of assassination attempts against former President Trump.

Along the way, Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with a staggering 10.4 billion. It was the 14th consecutive quarter that Fox News Digital topped all competitive news brands in the category, including CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post, ABC News, New York Times, Insider and USA Today.

Fox News Digital finished No.1 with 5.3 billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy quarter. It was Fox News Digital's 9th straight quarter finishing first among news brands in this key metric.

Fox News Digital also had an average of 116 million monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 31% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The Fox News Mobile app averaged 6.4 million unique visitors in the third quarter.

In September, Fox News Digital was the No. 1 brand with both multiplatform views and minutes to finish the quarter strong, marking 43 consecutive months as the leader in the category.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the third quarter with 119.1 million total social interactions, notching the 42nd consecutive quarter as the No. 1 news brand, according to Emplifi.

Fox News saw a 60% increase in social media interactions compared to the same quarter in 2023.

During the third quarter, Fox News drove 39.5 million interactions on Facebook, 69.8 million Instagram interactions and 9.7 million X interactions.

On YouTube, Fox News secured 803.7 million views according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com piled up 499 million multiplatform views during the third quarter, surpassing CNN Business for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Traffic data courtesy of Comscore.