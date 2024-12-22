The gift of content: Fox Nation launches new Christmas specials to stream

Cozy up this Christmas with Fox Nation!



The streaming service is gifting new members 50% off their annual subscription and offering several specials to watch on Christmas Day. Here are some of the latest holiday titles for you to celebrate with:

Broadmoor Christmas



The holiday season reminds many of warm, cozy areas to shelter from the winter cold.

Now, "Broadmoor Christmas" takes audiences inside one of the most luxurious and historic hotels in the United States. Located in Colorado Springs, Co., at this beautiful location, guests can meet Santa, take a train ride and soak in the scenic views of the white light ceremony.



Welcome to Santa School with Abby Hornacek

Fox Nation fan favorite Abby Hornacek hosts this holiday special that takes viewers to Midland, Michigan, for a crash course on all things Santa Claus!

The Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School, founded in 1937, is the oldest such institution in the world. From toy making, the red suit and embracing a merry attitude, Abby's adventure is all about learning to spread Christmas cheer – and now you can join the adventure, too!

Lights, Camera, Christmas!



In this 39-minute special, host Mike O'Hara ventures out to some of the most famous Christmas movie locations in America.

From New York City where the film "Elm" was made, to the small town that inspired the classic film "It's A Wonderful Life," these destinations are at the very heart of what makes each Christmas nostalgic and special.

Also available to stream on Fox Nation are non-Christmas titles that will still renew your faith this holiday season:

The Saints

Critically acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese narrates and hosts this new docudrama that takes a deep dive into some of the most famous saints in history.

Some of the icons analyzed in this series include Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Saint Sebastian and Maximilian Kolbe.

The first part of the episodic event ran through Advent, having premiered in New York City on Nov. 17, with Fox Nation hosting a panel with Scorsese himself. The second part will be returning to Fox Nation on March 28 to air during Lent.

Jesus Crown of Thorns

This epic eight-part docudrama tells the story of Jesus Christ like never before.

The episodic political thriller reveals Jesus's story with shifting allegiances and infighting where a revolutionary dared to challenge the status quo.

Major plot points of the series include Jesus’s relationship with John the Baptist, as well as political turmoil in Rome.

The first four episodes are available to stream now.

