Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs Trump: 'Indomitable spirit' is 'exactly what the world needs'

In an op-ed for the British Daily Mail, Johnson praised Trump's 'indomitable spirit' after the assassination attempt

Hanna Panreck
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson threw his support behind Donald Trump in an op-ed for the Daily Mail on Friday and said the former president was the person for the job, arguing, "the world is at a crossroads."

"I believe that indomitable spirit is exactly what the world needs right now, and exactly what is needed in the White House," Johnson wrote after he recalled the assassination attempt against the former president. 

The former prime minister spotlighted several potential and current conflicts across the world, including in Ukraine, the Middle East, Europe and Taiwan.

"Having talked to Donald Trump this week, I am more convinced than ever that he has the strength and the bravery to fix it, to save Ukraine, to bring peace — and to stop the disastrous contagion of conflict," Johnson wrote. "I believe that Trump understands the reality: that a defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America."

Boris Johnson Trump

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onstage during the annual NATO heads of government summit in Watford, England.  (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

Johnson argued that the Ukrainians have shown they can win the war against Russia, and said, "I believe that Trump can end it." 

"He could construct a great deal for the world, in which Putin is ultimately persuaded that Ukraine’s future is as a free, sovereign and independent European country; and that means a two-stage approach," he wrote. 

He said there was a chance for "global rapprochement" with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, if Trump wins in November. 

"But there is only one way to achieve this outcome — through strength. Washington under Trump will have to show that international borders must be respected, and that the Soviet empire cannot be rebuilt by force," Johnson wrote.

Boris Johnson in Ukraine

Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, is seen during his visit to Ivan Franko National University of Lviv on September 9, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

"If and when he is back in power, later this year, Trump has a massive chance — not just to fix his predecessor’s legacy, but to take the world forward. Donald Trump can see the risk: that a defeat for Ukraine would exact a huge long-term cost on America and the world," Johnson said. 

The former prime minister added that Trump showed he had the "mettle for the job" with his initial response to the assassination attempt. 

Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a bullet grazed his ear and Secret Service rushed to protect him.

One rally attendee was killed and two others were critically injured. 

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.