Former ‘Bachelorette' contestant wants to see 'real progress' with trans lead on the show

Josh Seiter, who appeared on 'The Bachelorette' season 11 in 2015, says 'real progress' won't be made until this happens

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published | Updated
An alum of "The Bachelorette" wants a transgender lead for the show.

Josh Seiter, who appeared on "The Bachelorette" season 11 in 2015, praised the showrunners for making an effort to diversify, but said they need to do more.

"It’s great that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise is finally casting a more diverse group of people (it took long enough) but real progress has not been made until they cast a trans woman lead," Seiter shared on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 13.

Seiter, 37, came out as transgender in May. The reality contestant opened up about transitioning via an Instagram post.

Josh Seiter

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Josh Seiter now identifies as a woman, sharing the story on TikTok. (TikTok: @ josh_seiter_official)

The actor explained getting death threats about the change.

"I’ve had death threats, people telling me they’re going to hang me, they can’t wait to see me so they can kill me," Seiter told The Daily Mail in a recently published article.

"These are all messages I have in my [direct message inbox]."

Seiter recently faced "vitriolic" backlash from the "far left" after coming out as transgender earlier this summer.

Kaitlyn Bristowe laughs with Josh Seiter on The Bachelorette

Seiter competed on season 11 of "The Bachelorette." (Rick Rowell)

"Ironically, I’ve found that the far left and the LGBTQ community have been some of the most vitriolic and mean towards me throughout all of this," Seiter told "The Daily Mail."

"I haven’t been met with acceptance, tolerance and open arms like the left loves to preach about," the former "Bachelorette" contestant added. 

"I have struggled with my gender identity – and resulting feelings of guilt and shame – for as long as I can remember. I spent the last three decades taking great pains to keep this side of me private," the Chicagoan shared on Instagram on May 20. 

