Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Focus group of Black men slam the Democratic Party's messaging, comparing it to 'pandering'

One participant said they were tired of being painted as a victim

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Black voters blast the Biden admin: We're 'fed up' being treated as second-class citizens Video

Black voters blast the Biden admin: We're 'fed up' being treated as second-class citizens

Panelists Ajay Brewer and Michaelah Montgomery react to President Biden potentially losing Black voters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

A focus group of Black male voters criticized the Democratic Party for their messaging to their community, with one participant calling it "pandering." 

The New York Times interviewed 11 Black men to share their thoughts about the upcoming election and the current political climate. The participants were asked what the Democratic Party understands least about Black men in the United States. 

"It’s the pandering to the Black race, thinking that we are looking for a handout and feeling sorry for us, when we’re capable and culpable," J.D., a 50-year-old coach based in Arizona told the Times. "And I feel like the pandering of ‘all you broken-down people, you need us, and here we are; we’re going to help you’ — it’s not a respectful tone or manner. It’s insulting, actually."

Biden/Trump split

President Biden and former President Trump. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

'TRICKY': BLUE CITY VOTERS WEIGH IN ON BIDEN'S PROMISE TO STAY IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"I think they’re confused," Khaled, a 50-year-old school principal in Pennsylvania said. "I think they went so far to try to do so many different things, and now there’s more of an independent thought with Black men in this country."

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in June found that support for Biden among Black voters has dropped roughly 20 percentage points since the last election in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, the poll found Trump has 15% of Black voters, compared to Biden at 54% of the support from Black voters. 

Trump received 9% of the Black vote in Michigan in the 2020 election. 

The former president gets 11% of the Black vote in Pennsylvania, according to the poll, which is up three points compared to 2020. A majority, 56%, of Black voters still prefer Biden in the state. 

Another member of the focus group mentioned the victimhood that many assume Black American men carry.

"The assumption that every Black male youth is an automatic victim due to either systemic racism or factors outside of their control," Jeremy, a 34-year-old microbioligist from Georgia, said.

Democrat and Republican statues

Statues of a Democratic donkey and Republican elephant in front of Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rashad, a graphic designer based in Pennsylvania, said that Democrats "underestimated how much Black men care about their family." 

"We don’t want excuses as much as they think we want excuses. We want people to get out and work and do certain things. The value of the Black man in the household, when it comes to what our value is and how much we think we’re needed, I think that’s undervalued."

BIDEN TELLS CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS CALLS FOR HIM TO DROP OUT ‘ONLY HELPS TRUMP AND HURTS US’

The focus group was also asked what Republicans understood least about Black men.

Marion from Georgia said that Republicans don’t see the struggle minorities have in the United States. 

"Us as minorities, it’s hard in society just basically coming up in general. We’ve been fighting for rights for years. And I don’t feel as though they see that," Marlon, a 47-year-old florist from Georgia, said. 

Dylan, a program manager, said that Republicans understand "opportunity" least in regard to Black men.

Republican party elephant logo

The elephant, a symbol of the Republican Party, on in a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington.  (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I would say opportunity. They have this mind-set of up by the bootstraps. And that’s definitely true in some ways. We can make things happen for ourselves. But I have a lot of friends that were born with a house already," the 31-year-old said. "They didn’t have to do anything, and they already have a house. That doesn’t happen in our world a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times focus group was conducted prior to the assassination attempt on Trump. 

Fox News' Hannah Panreck contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn